After health standards controversy, Nebraska education board will 'troubleshoot what went wrong'

At the board meeting Thursday, Stevens said that early in the process, he asked if activists were involved and was assured that they weren't.

He said he relayed that to constituents in a column in newspapers in his area. Now he believes that activists were involved.

"In my definition and probably in the definition of many of my constituents, there indeed were activists," he said. "And I felt a little bit left out there, and that was difficult for me to respond to at that particular time."

Neary responded to him, saying that the woman she recommended, who was put on the advisory committee, was not an activist.

Lisa Schulze is "one of the most informed, scholarly people about best practices in research on sexuality education, and that's not an activist," she said. "That is a scholar."

She said her constituent group in Omaha is very different from Stevens' in western Nebraska.

Neary said her own advocacy reflected the position of the majority of pediatricians across the country and Nebraska.

When pediatricians say the standards are medically accurate and will help youth to be successful, "those aren't philosophical thoughts, those are scholarly facts," she said.