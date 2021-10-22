After lost season, Nebraska marching bands bounce back for big season finale

Thousands of high schoolers will perform Saturday in the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, and many will be grateful just to get the chance.
The contest returns this year after COVID-19 concerns led to its cancellation in 2020.
The event will be held at sites in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, capping a mostly normal marching season and promising the same high-caliber performances as before the pandemic hit, an organizer said.
"They are still impressive and outstanding," said Emiley Bond, president of the association's executive board. "And the kids just play so well, and the drill is so impressive. A lot of those big bands with their props and their set design, costume changes and all those things are still happening. You wouldn't know that they missed a year."
Losing the 2020 marching season saddened band kids and parents, especially last year's seniors. Masking restrictions, busing problems, hybrid school attendance policies and physical distancing rules made practicing, traveling and performing difficult and led to the cancellation of association-sanctioned contests.
"Last year, we only got to perform at football games," said Devan Gerloff, senior trumpet player in the Westside High School marching band.
His band is scheduled to perform its show in competition at Buell Stadium at Millard South High School.
"To be able to perform at that stadium, in front of thousands of people, that will be really fun," Gerloff said. "I’m really looking forward to that.”
Losing a year taught him to "never take anything for granted," he said.
"I always thought that band was just this routine I was just going to have that was never going to go away," he said.
Performing at state "means everything," said senior Alexandra Brown, drum major for Westside.
At Westside, as in other schools, band kids make sacrifices, waking up early for 7 a.m. practice and attending extra Monday night practices. The state contest is a reward, Brown said.
“I’m so excited to go to state, she said. "State is so fun. Getting to see how other bands perform and getting to showcase what you’ve been working on the whole season.”
Westside band director Tommy Krueger said losing a year presented some challenges for this year.
In a typical year, incoming freshmen would learn the fundamentals. Losing last year meant bringing both sophomores and freshmen up to speed.
“It’s almost like having two freshman classes this year," he said.
He said it's been fun watching the upperclassmen work with the younger students, helping to build the culture.
Brown said she was happy last summer to learn that Westside would have an in-person band camp.
But getting back in the groove was "a little rough at first."
“When we first started band camp, I was exhausted because we had not really done a lot of in-person things for a long time," she said.
"Even in the grueling heat, it was so worth it," she said.
Krueger said Westside's show, "Human After All," is built on the premise that technology has taken over our lives and that life as we know it is completely different because of technology and social media.
Erin Pratt, senior clarinet player, said the theme explores how people aren't really themselves online, focusing too much on "likes" and the image they project to others.
She believes that it's "a powerful message to show, after this whole quarantine where we were strictly online, coming back to 'We are human, we are ourselves again.' "
Bond, the marching association official, directs the Lincoln Christian School band. She said many of this year's shows are on the lighter side, from Western hoedown music and railroad train tunes to her school's theme of Broadway musicals.
"I think directors are trying to let kids use their music as a fun escape from the pressures and the yucky stuff that's happening in the world," she said.
Bond said the contest will be run as in the past, without any significant coronavirus-related impacts.
"You can go watch the whole day; we're not clearing the stadium between shows," she said. "The concession stands will be open as usual. Nobody has any protocols or any mandates in place that will affect us."
Lancaster County has a mask mandate, but it applies only to indoor activities, Bond said.
People are free to wear masks, and there is usually space in the stadiums to spread out, she said.
"We have a full slate of bands," she said. "Everybody who's ever come in the past is scheduled."
Bands performing at Buell will be ranked, and a state champion will be named, while those performing at Lincoln's Seacrest Field and Kearney High School are in a festival format and will receive ratings. Caption awards will be given out at all three sites.
