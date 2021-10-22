After lost season, Nebraska marching bands bounce back for big season finale

​He said it's been fun watching the upperclassmen work with the younger students, helping to build the culture.

​Brown said she was happy last summer to learn that Westside would have an in-person band camp.

But getting back in the groove was "a little rough at first."

“When we first started band camp, I was exhausted because we had not really done a lot of in-person things for a long time," she said.

"Even in the grueling heat, it was so worth it," she said.

Krueger said Westside's show, "Human After All," is built on the premise that technology has taken over our lives and that life as we know it is completely different because of technology and social media.

Erin Pratt, senior clarinet player, said the theme explores how people aren't really themselves online, focusing too much on "likes" and the image they project to others.

She believes that it's "a powerful message to show, after this whole quarantine where we were strictly online, coming back to 'We are human, we are ourselves again.' "