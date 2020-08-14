After superintendent tests positive, Plainview Public Schools delays start of school year

No one is immune from troubles caused by the novel coronavirus.

One Nebraska school district learned that first hand. When the Plainview Public Schools superintendent was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the school district opted to push back the start of the school year to keep students and other staff members safe.

In an emergency board meeting, held virtually on Aug. 12, superintendent Darron Arlt said he had tested positive for the disease that morning.

Arlt said he started feeling symptomatic on Aug. 11. He told The World-Herald that he felt a tightness in his chest and a coughing sensation. Those symptoms were followed by chills, body aches and fevers. Art said he experienced the flu-like symptoms for 24 hours. Almost three days after onset, Arlt said he’s feeling almost back to normal.

Earlier that week, Arlt told board members, he was in large and small group meetings with district teachers. He sat at the same lunch table with a handful of staff members for about 10 to 15 minutes. Otherwise, Arlt said he was not in close contact with anyone for more than 10 minutes.