After superintendent tests positive, Plainview Public Schools delays start of school year

No one is immune from troubles caused by the novel coronavirus.
One Nebraska school district learned that first hand. When the Plainview Public Schools superintendent was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the school district opted to push back the start of the school year to keep students and other staff members safe.
In an emergency board meeting, held virtually on Aug. 12, superintendent Darron Arlt said he had tested positive for the disease that morning.
Arlt said he started feeling symptomatic on Aug. 11. He told The World-Herald that he felt a tightness in his chest and a coughing sensation. Those symptoms were followed by chills, body aches and fevers. Art said he experienced the flu-like symptoms for 24 hours. Almost three days after onset, Arlt said he’s feeling almost back to normal.
Earlier that week, Arlt told board members, he was in large and small group meetings with district teachers. He sat at the same lunch table with a handful of staff members for about 10 to 15 minutes. Otherwise, Arlt said he was not in close contact with anyone for more than 10 minutes.
The board voted unanimously to push the start of the school year back from Aug. 13 to Aug. 24. No other staff members have reported experiencing symptoms.
Plainview is located about 30 miles northwest of Norfolk, Nebraska. The school district has about 315 students.
Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
Educators Mask Mandate Protest
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.