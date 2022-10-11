Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards discontinued after more than 3 decades

A decades-long tradition of recognizing top educators in the Omaha Public Schools has come to an end.

The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is discontinuing the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards, which are given to 15 OPS teachers each year for their commitment to education.

In a statement posted on the award website in August, the foundation said the purpose of the award was not only to recognize outstanding teachers, but to bring attention to the important work all teachers do.

The foundation said it is no longer sure the awards fulfill their intended mission.

"(Teachers') work, which is undervalued and often unappreciated, is critical to the success of our community. We hoped that by putting a spotlight on a few teachers we would enhance the community’s respect and appreciation for all teachers," the foundation said in the statement. "However, we are not sure that the awards have served that purpose or that it is an effective way to build the community support that is necessary to attract and retain outstanding teachers."

Over the past three decades, 525 OPS teachers have received the award, which was established in 1988. It was named after an aunt of Omaha investor Warren Buffett who taught high school home economics in OPS. It came with a cash prize of $10,000 and a silver medallion.

The foundation said a more effective way to address the issue of attracting and retaining teachers, instead of distributing the awards, is to focus on work from the Sherwood Foundation, which grants money to OPS.

According to its website, the Sherwood Foundation strives to promote equity through funding social justice initiatives.

"In ending the awards, we are cognizant of the very difficult environment that teachers have had to navigate over the past two years. Their job has never been harder," the foundation said. "However, we know that there are a variety of efforts going on in our community, including work being funded by our sister foundation that is looking at this issue in a more comprehensive way."

The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation on Tuesday declined to comment beyond its initial statement.

A statement from OPS on Tuesday said: "Our district is grateful for the Buffett Foundation's decades-long recognition of exceptional educators throughout Omaha Public Schools."