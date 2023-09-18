Many Omaha-area property owners could wind up with substantial cuts in their school property taxes next year as all 11 school districts in Douglas and Sarpy Counties are planning to cut their tax levies.

But the impact for individual taxpayers will vary based on the school district where they live and what happened this year to their own property valuations.

The state aid package pushed by Gov. Jim Pillen and passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year is one reason that school tax levies are dropping significantly in some districts. Pillen’s education package boosted state funding for schools, including for special education costs.

Another reason is that the robust real estate market has driven up property valuations, increasing the tax bases for schools and other local governments. As a result, school districts are able to collect just as much in property taxes — if not more — as they did this year, even though they may be reducing their tax levies.

School districts account for the largest share of local property taxes, so reductions in school tax rates could potentially have a big impact on the overall tax bill.

Property owners in the Douglas County West district, which includes the Valley and Waterloo area, will see the largest tax levy drop: 14 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The Westside school district will cut its levy nearly as much, a 13.8-cent decrease. Elkhorn, Papillion La Vista and Millard plan reductions of about 11 cents.

Meanwhile, Bellevue property owners will see a school tax rate reduction of about 3 cents. And in the Omaha Public Schools district, the school tax rate is going down just 1.4 cents.

The differences are partly attributable to how the state aid bill affected each district’s mix of revenues from state aid, local property taxes and other sources. Other factors are differing obligations for past bond issues and how each district’s tax base changed this year.

Papillion La Vista officials credited the boost in special education funds from the state as the main reason it could lower its levy by more than 11 cents. The district’s state aid decreased by 10% for the 2023-24 year because of a 12% jump in property valuations, but the extra special education funds allowed offered the tax relief.

“Special education expenses are going to be reimbursed at 80% from the state of Nebraska. We’ve been spending that anyway — we’ve just been paying it with our own money, with property taxes, more than likely,” Brett Richards, assistant superintendent of business, said at a board meeting last week.

Districts used to be reimbursed at a rate of 43% for special education expenses, Richards said.

While tax rates are going down, however, there’s no guarantee that tax bills will follow suit. Higher property valuations could offset the levy reductions, at least somewhat.

And a homeowner whose valuation went up a lot this year — say, 15% or more — could wind up paying higher school property taxes, even with the lower rates.

Omaha-area school districts will finalize their budgets and levy rates by the end of the month. Below are the expected tax rates for all 11 Douglas and Sarpy districts, shown per $100 of assessed value. Districts are listed from highest to lowest levy.

Gretna

2023-24: $1.363

2022-23: $1.485

Bennington

2023-24: $1.358

2022-23: $1.425

Omaha

2023-24: $1.217

2022-23: $1.231

Elkhorn

2023-24: $1.209

2022-23: $1.383

Bellevue

2023-24: $1.20

2022-23: $1.17

Ralston

2023-24: $1.16

2022-23: $1.25

Papillion La Vista

2023-24: $1.149

2022-23: $1.264

Westside

2023-24: $1.146

2022-23: $1.285

Millard

2023-24: $1.098

2022-23: $1.21

Douglas County West

2023-24: $0.797

2022-23: $0.937

Springfield Platteview

2023-24: $0.685

2022-23: $0.782