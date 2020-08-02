All OPS students will be issued iPads by end of September

Jeremy Maskel, a spokesman for the district, said OPS received $23.2 million in CARES Act money but $3.6 million of that was designated for non-public schools within the community, per federal and state guidelines.

OPS paid for the rest of the iPads and also paid $10.8 million for an agreement with T-Mobile for the data.

At the time of the purchase, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said OPS needed the iPads to minimize disruption to education that coronavirus might cause this fall.

When school starts on Aug. 11, OPS students will be divided into two groups based on last names and will attend classes half the week. When the students are at home, they are expected to do remote learning.

When asked if students could play Minecraft on the devices, Dunne said these iPads are not like ones you would buy at an Apple Store. Instead, the iPads are managed and OPS and students will not have free range to install anything they want on them.