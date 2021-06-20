Appeals Court sides with OPS in lawsuit over sexual abuse of former student

Domina said the standard is almost unattainably high. He said it would require a case in which the person in a decision-making role was a participant in the abuse or was an observer and tolerated the abuse.

Anna’s mother said the family has always had three goals with the lawsuit: to pay for the extensive therapy Anna has required, to get Anna the help she needs for the rest of her life and to make change happen.

She said that the family has been supported by close family and friends but that it has been a lonely journey because the topic is mostly in the shadows.

“We can’t do a GoFundMe page to help with legal expenses or therapy expenses in the way we could with a medical diagnosis or tragic accident,” she said. “There is no real support group for parents of survivors of educator sexual misconduct because so few are discovered.”

Anna wanted her day in court. She wanted to tell her story to a jury.

Now 20 years old, she said last week that she understands the law but that it doesn’t account for how skillful abusers can be at gaining the trust of the people around them, including co-workers, and how hard abusers work to not be caught in the act.