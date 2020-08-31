Are college students capable of following virus rules during a 'complex semester'?

The Associated Press reported last week that the University of Alabama had recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported Thursday that it had experienced 107 coronavirus infections. Creighton cited 40 cases in the week ending Aug. 22.

And because of outbreaks, Eastern Michigan University will delay dormitory move-in and East Carolina University had decided to place all undergraduate courses online, the publication said.

The University of Notre Dame in Indiana decided to go to online courses for at least two weeks, and the University of North Carolina reversed its plans and went to remote teaching.

Gerri Taylor, co-chairwoman of the American College Health Association COVID-19 task force, said that for college students, it’s especially challenging to follow coronavirus rules because they are going through “adolescent development.”

That is an exploratory period in which young people search for identity and career possibilities, and strive to develop relationship skills and communication skills, she said.

“Can they do it? Yes,” Taylor, who lives in the Boston area, said of following coronavirus orders. “I think some are better able to deal with it.”