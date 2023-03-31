Heather Schmidt knew something was off when her daughter, Norah, was making gains in every subject — except reading — by the time she was in first grade.

“I asked her teacher, ‘Do you think she has dyslexia?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know, we don’t do that here,’” Schmidt said.

Norah, who is now a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast High School, eventually received interventions. But she deemed them ineffective, such as when a teacher would pull her out of the classroom with a stopwatch to time her reading.

“It’s hard, because when I was in fifth grade, I finally got through my first chapter book that a first grader would have read,” Norah said. This was before a key piece of legislation was passed in 2018, introducted by then-State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. It created a step-by-step framework for Nebraska schools to increase support and services for students with dyslexia.

Five years later, it’s not clear whether all schools have been following the bill’s parameters. That’s why Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area says she introduced Legislative Bill 298 this year — because she doesn’t know whether schools are making progress.

“Schools don’t have to report to the Department of Education about how many kids they have with dyslexia, how many children they feel are having reading issues,” Linehan said. “They haven’t had to report any of it.”

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that refers to a cluster of symptoms which result in people having difficulties with language skills, particularly reading, but also spelling, writing and pronouncing words. About 20% of students in the U.S. have dyslexia, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity.

It’s one part of the overall reading issues that students face in Nebraska and across the nation.

Roughly two-thirds of fourth grade students score below the proficient level in reading, both in Nebraska and nationwide, according to national assessment data released last year. The results also indicate that more than one-third of all fourth graders in Nebraska and the U.S. have below even a basic level of reading skills.

Linehan’s bill would require all school districts to collect and report information regarding dyslexia to the Nebraska Department of Education, which would in turn report to the Legislature.

The information would include the number of students in each school district who were tested for dyslexia, those identified as exhibiting characteristics of dyslexia and those diagnosed with dyslexia who have improved their reading skills as a result of that diagnosis.

LB 298 became a speaker priority bill in mid-March.

Schools already have been required to help dyslexic students under LB 1052, the bill that passed in 2018. It also directed the Nebraska Department of Education to produce a technical assistance document on dyslexia as a statewide resource, which it has done.

Schools must provide each student identified with dyslexia with reading and writing instruction using an evidence-based, multi-sensory approach backed by dyslexia experts.

The bill required that the technical assistance document be distributed to all teacher education programs, educational service units and school districts across Nebraska and incorporated into rules and regulations for school accreditation, teacher education and special education.

LB 1052 also said that schools can’t require a student to get a medical diagnosis before receiving interventions for dyslexia.

And finally, it required that all teacher education programs include instruction in dyslexia.

Linehan, who helped Pansing Brooks with the 2018 legislation and also has dyslexia herself, said the bill was supposed to ensure that students at risk of having the language disability are tested when they are in kindergarten and first grade, so that they can get help immediately.

“A lot of parents were getting told when their first and second grader couldn’t read, ‘Oh, it’s OK. They’ll get better.’ Well, they don’t,” Linehan said. “(The bill) was a compromise in that the schools need to pay more attention and teachers need to be able to diagnose and recognize the signs of dyslexia, which are pretty basic.”

Linehan said she introduced her current legislation, LB 298, because she was hearing from parents that dyslexia still is not being handled properly in some Nebraska schools.

One parent told her last year that when their son wasn’t reading at grade level, their school assured them he would catch up. Not only did he never gain ground in reading, he also didn’t get a dyslexia diagnosis until third grade and the school still gave him the wrong interventions at that point, Linehan said.

“The issue of kids reading by the end of third grade is one of the most important things,” Linehan said. “If you teach a child to read, they are much less likely to drop out of high school and much more likely to go to college and be successful. You are robbing them of their future if you do not teach them how to read.”

Amy Rhone, the state’s special education director, said that if parents feel that a school is delaying or outright denying evaluation of a student, the state encourages them to reach out to the Nebraska Department of Education. The state department also conducts complaint investigations if parents think a federal or state law was violated in their child’s education.

It’s also not normal for dyslexic students to run into delays in Nebraska schools, Rhone said.

Still, a shortage of staff, increase in student needs and lack of funding has led to delays in services and other issues in special education in Nebraska.

Rhone said state education officials, in partnership with local organizations, have “worked hard to create more knowledge around the identification of characteristics of dyslexia to ensure best supports for students.”

“Students may exhibit characteristics of dyslexia without having received a diagnosis,” Rhone said in an email. “If a student exhibits these characteristics, and performs below threshold levels on approved reading assessments, the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act requires individualized, supplemental reading interventions in addition to regularly scheduled reading instruction.”

The Nebraska Reading Improvement Act, another measure that Linehan pushed for in 2018, outlines state regulations for reading assessments and interventions to help improve student reading proficiency.

Kailey Barry is a speech language pathologist who used to work in the Omaha Public Schools until last year. She said students who might be dyslexic are evaluated to see if they have a specific learning disability and are verified for special education services.

“Even when students are verified, very rarely does the term dyslexia ever come up,” she said. “I just don’t think that it’s something that a lot of people are comfortable with.”

Michelle Holbeck, an OPS early literacy coordinator, said the district doesn’t diagnose dyslexia. All students in kindergarten through third grade take a universal screener and if they score below the threshold, interventions are started.

“Whether or not a K-3rd grade student has a dyslexia diagnosis, if they have a demonstrated reading difficulty, they will receive additional intervention support in reading,” Holbeck said. “The Omaha Public Schools is committed to a vision of all students being able to read on grade level by third grade.”

During the 2021-22 school year, 27% of OPS students in third through eighth grade scored proficient in English language arts in state testing. That was 20 percentage points lower than the Nebraska average.

Barry resigned from OPS to work on launching her own nonprofit to help dyslexic students — especially those in South Omaha — get additional services and supports they can’t get in school.

“Just knowing that being able to affect one person, one student, would make it all worth it,” she said.

Clarice Jackson created an Omaha nonprofit, the Voice Advocacy Center, nearly two decades ago after she found out her daughter, Latecia, couldn’t read simple two- or three-letter words in the second grade. Latecia died in 2015, and Jackson now helps children who struggle to read in honor of her.

While people are more aware of the term dyslexia, Jackson said, she believes that students with the disability are still not getting the services they need.

“It’s gotten the notoriety and the name recognition that it deserves,” she said. “However, the manifestation and the actual process of addressing it in our school system is still decades behind.”

One way to improve how dyslexic students are served in schools is to increase education about dyslexia to teachers — something the University of Nebraska at Omaha is focusing on this year with a new program.

Educators can earn a dyslexia specialist certificate through the one-year online program at UNO. Amanda Kern, the UNO professor that advises the program, said it was created after the 2018 legislation was passed. Its first cohort of 14 teachers began the program this past fall.

“Many of them already have advanced training in reading — they’re reading specialists, reading coaches, interventionists — but they don’t know enough about dyslexia,” Kern said. “We have a school psychologist in our cohort and they were saying, ‘I didn’t know about this. I don’t know about dyslexia.’”

Kern said dyslexic students have historically struggled because teachers don’t get the advanced training that is required to effectively intervene. She does think that since the 2018 legislation that required it, teacher colleges have been trying to incorporate more education around the disability.

If LB 298 passes, Kern said Nebraska could drastically improve the way it serves students with dyslexia.

“When I talk to schools and districts, I say, ‘How confident are you in not having the data?’ “ Kern said. “Data will give you power and you’ll be able to really show change and make informed choices in your planning and in your resource allocation.”

For Norah, things are a bit easier now that she’s in high school, but she still needs accommodations, such as taking tests in a separate office with a couple of hours to complete them.

“I think it is really important for teachers to understand that some students have dyslexia and that it’s going to be harder for them to accomplish some of the goals they’re given,” she said. “They just need to understand and try and help out that student the best way they could, so they can learn in the best way possible.”

