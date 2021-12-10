As first snow falls, Omaha is in need of 49 street maintenance employees

The threat of Omaha’s first potential winter weather of the season Friday was not the only storm that the city’s understaffed Street Maintenance Division struggled with.

With 49 job openings in street maintenance, employees from other divisions of the Public Works Department, including sewer maintenance and construction, were tapped to help fill in the gaps for snow prep and removal.

The shortage is a problem seen across the country, Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said.

When it comes to snowplow drivers in particular, cities and states across the U.S. are experiencing worker shortages, with some states still needing to hire hundreds of drivers, according to the Associated Press.

Employers are looking for workers “and aren’t able to find them,” Stubbe said.

The onboarding process also complicates things a bit, Stubbe said.

Because the positions are entry level, new employees have to go through a training process and are required to carry a commercial driver’s license to operate the trucks. The city provides and pays for a CDL training program through Metropolitan Community College for new hires.