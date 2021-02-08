As youth suicides rise, Omaha-area high schoolers take steps to help one another

Joe Fehr’s parents said he would spend hours visiting his grandparents, was friendly with neighbors, had friends on soccer teams all across the metro area and was always up for adventure.

He died by suicide in 2018.

“His story is his life,” Debby Fehr said. “His story is not the ending.”

When talking to the Westside students, the Fehrs said they wanted to destigmatize mental illness and encourage them to seek help if they need it.

“They’re never alone,” Debby Fehr said of her message to the students. “No matter what they’re thinking, there are so many people that love them and need them. The world needs them. Tomorrow needs them.”

More than the money raised through the GoFundMe or the competition, Snow said she hopes that the project starts a conversation and encourages people to reach out to people who seem down or who might be having a bad day.

“We’re all more aware of asking people how they’re doing, and that’s what we hope everyone else can do after this,” she said.

The girls said they’ve learned that if a friend or acquaintance seems down, they should ask if they want to talk to someone.