Athletes tell OPS board they want to play; parents give mixed reviews of remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Athletes said they wanted a chance to participate.

Some parents said starting the Omaha Public Schools school year remotely was one of the smartest decisions district officials have made in recent years.

Other parents pleaded with the school board to get students back in school because remote learning wasn’t working for their children.

Thursday night, the OPS board heard a mixture of praise, criticism and pleas from almost two dozen people during the public comment period.

Prior to the start of the comments, board member Amanda Ryan said the conversation around OPS’s response to COVID-19 has been draining, especially the recent conversations about sports. She said she understands that Nebraskans love their sports.

“But what I have also seen is that some families are more concerned with their own child’s athletic success than that of the lives of our community as a whole,” Ryan said. “Some families will straight up say that.”

Ryan said she doesn’t know what it will take for Omaha to say lives are more important than sports.