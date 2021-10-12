 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Backing for Westside schools' tax levy override strong in early results
0 comments
top story

Backing for Westside schools' tax levy override strong in early results

Take a look at the number of Nebraska students enrolled in home-school for the 2021-22 school year and how it compares to previous years.

Support for the 15-cent tax levy override for the Westside Community Schools was strong in early unofficial results Tuesday.

The Douglas County Election Commission said 60.8% of voters favored the override in early returns, while 39.2% voted against it.

Tuesday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for voters to turn in their ballots in the mail-only election. 

The Westside school district has had a levy override in place for more than two decades, allowing the district to exceed the state's general fund property tax levy limit of $1.05 per $100 of taxable value. Under state law, districts can ask voters for permission to raise that lid by a specified amount.

The previous levy limit, approved in 2017, has allowed Westside to collect up to 15 cents extra per $100. The current proposal would extend that extra 15-cent authority through the 2027-28 fiscal year.

More results from the election are expected to be released Tuesday night, with the final tally likely to come next week.

This is a developing story. Check back later on Omaha.com for updated results.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert