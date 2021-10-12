Backing for Westside schools' tax levy override strong in early results

Support for the 15-cent tax levy override for the Westside Community Schools was strong in early unofficial results Tuesday.

The Douglas County Election Commission said 60.8% of voters favored the override in early returns, while 39.2% voted against it.

Tuesday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for voters to turn in their ballots in the mail-only election.

The Westside school district has had a levy override in place for more than two decades, allowing the district to exceed the state's general fund property tax levy limit of $1.05 per $100 of taxable value. Under state law, districts can ask voters for permission to raise that lid by a specified amount.

The previous levy limit, approved in 2017, has allowed Westside to collect up to 15 cents extra per $100. The current proposal would extend that extra 15-cent authority through the 2027-28 fiscal year.

More results from the election are expected to be released Tuesday night, with the final tally likely to come next week.