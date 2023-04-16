Voters in the Papillion La Vista and Westside school districts can expect ballots for upcoming bond issues to arrive in mailboxes starting this week.

Beginning on Monday, election officials in Douglas and Sarpy Counties will be sending mail-in ballots to registered voters. Completed ballots must be received by the appropriate election commission by 5 p.m. on May 9.

Papillion La Vista voters will be deciding on a $129.9 million bond issue while Westside voters will decide on a $121 million bond issue.

Below are details of each bond project along with information about the upcoming elections:

Papillion La Vista

The district's bond issue would pay for a new elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety and security at existing schools.

The new elementary school would be built at 99th and Prospect Streets. The land purchase would be for a fourth middle school and another elementary school.

The bond would also pay for improvements to auditoriums and athletic facilities at each high school.

District officials have said the $129.9 million bond issue would not require a tax levy increase because Papillion La Vista is wrapping up debt payments for a previous bond issue.

The Sarpy County Election Commission will mail out ballots between April 17 and April 28, according to its website.

People have until April 21 to register by mail to vote in this election; April 28 is the last day for in-person voter registration.

Voters can mail their ballots back, drop them in a ballot box or hand deliver them to the election commission, located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.

Official ballot boxes in Sarpy County are located at:

1102 E. First St. in Papillion

7701 S. 96th St. in La Vista

1248 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion

Westside

Westside's bond issue, which was introduced earlier this year, would fund the costs of replacing or renovating eight school buildings, plus the district office, in order to update security, safety, accessibility, technology and more.

Six elementary schools were singled out for changes to address needs, including: high levels of humidity; lack of fire sprinkler systems; damaged interiors; no elevators; and classroom exit doors that lack appropriate hardware.

If passed, the $121 million bond issue would boost the district’s tax levy by 4.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. This would cost an extra $147 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 for tax purposes.

Ballots will be mailed with a return envelope that must be signed on the back in order for it to be counted, according to a district press release.

All ballots must be hand-delivered, placed in a drop box or mailed to the Douglas County Election Commission, 12220 W. Center Rd. There is a drop box located at the commission and at the Asian Market, 321 N. 76th St.

