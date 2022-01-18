Beatrice, Grand Island, Hastings among school districts announcing closures amid staffing crisis

Other Omaha area school districts have not announced plans for similar closures.

Omaha Public Schools doesn't have any changes planned right now, Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said Tuesday. The district did add six nonstudent days for teachers this school year back in September.

Ralston Public Schools has been discussing the recent closures but no formal decision is on the table, said Jim Frederick, district spokesman.

"When you hear of what others are doing, it tends to spark conversations," he said.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said while the district won't be making any calendar adjustments, officials are monitoring staff and student absences.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.