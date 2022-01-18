Beatrice, Grand Island, Hastings among school districts announcing closures amid staffing crisis

A stream of Nebraska school districts are shortening their school weeks following an ongoing staffing shortage made worse by the omicron surge.
Schools in Beatrice, Grand Island, Wahoo, Plymouth and Hastings on Tuesday were the latest districts to announce closures to prevent classrooms from not having a teacher.
Beatrice Public Schools called off school for Thursday and Friday because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the Beatrice Daily Sun. Superintendent Jason Alexander said about a dozen teachers were out sick on Tuesday.
Tri County Elementary, in Plymouth, which is about 14 miles west of Beatrice, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of inadequate staffing. Six out of its 19 teachers were out sick alongside a significant portion of the elementary students.
Grand Island Public Schools will be moving to a temporary four-day school week, according to the Grand Island Independent. Students will have the next five Fridays off as the district faces a significant teacher shortage.
Superintendent Tawana Grover said the temporary closures are necessary because of absences caused by COVID and other seasonal illnesses.
Hastings Public Schools also announced on Tuesday that students and staff will have Monday, Jan. 24, off to give students and staff time to recover from illnesses they are fighting, according to the Hastings Tribune.
NOTICE: Wahoo Elementary will be closed for the remainder of this week, due to an inability to sufficiently staff the building for the safety & education of the students. The middle and high schools will remain open on the regular schedule. Thank you for your understanding.— Wahoo Public Schools (@wahoopublic) January 18, 2022
Wahoo Public Schools posted on its Twitter account that the district's elementary school will be closed the rest of the week "due to an inability to sufficiently staff the building." The middle and high schools will remain open.
The new closures come just one day after Millard Public Schools made a similar move.
Millard announced on Monday night that the district will transition from in-person classes to remote learning on Friday, Jan. 28; Monday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 11.
Officials said in a letter to parents that the district had more than 180 staff members absent Thursday.
The absenteeism has made it difficult to cover classrooms because there aren’t an adequate number of substitute teachers available.
Lincoln Public Schools announced last week that it will cancel classes for the next three Fridays in order to give teachers planning days.
The district reported a record 823 students testing positive for COVID-19 last week and 2,604 in quarantine.
Other Omaha area school districts have not announced plans for similar closures.
Omaha Public Schools doesn't have any changes planned right now, Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said Tuesday. The district did add six nonstudent days for teachers this school year back in September.
Ralston Public Schools has been discussing the recent closures but no formal decision is on the table, said Jim Frederick, district spokesman.
"When you hear of what others are doing, it tends to spark conversations," he said.
Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said while the district won't be making any calendar adjustments, officials are monitoring staff and student absences.
World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.