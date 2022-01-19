Bellevue Public Schools announces closures due to staff shortage

Bellevue Public Schools is the latest Nebraska district to shorten its school week because of the ongoing staff shortage caused by COVID-19.

Officials said in a letter to parents on Wednesday that students will have no school on Friday, Jan. 28; Monday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 11.

The district has seen a "rapid increase in positive COVID cases" and is concerned about having sufficient staff in school buildings, according to the letter.

"Similar to many other school districts, we are experiencing challenges at every position that help schools run safely," the letter states.

Even though schools will be closed, BPS Foundation Kids Time consolidated sites will remain open and student activities will continue as scheduled for middle and high schools.

Bellevue's announcement followed a stream of closures from other Nebraska school districts this week.