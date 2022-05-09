 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue school board approves 3.4% pay raise for superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0

More school districts have started using Safe2Help Nebraska, a reporting system that offers students, staff and community members a way to anonymously report concerning behavior around the clock.

The Bellevue school board approved a 3.4% pay raise Monday for Superintendent Jeff Rippe.

Effective July 1, Rippe's base salary will increase by $8,561, from $248,878 to $257,439, according to district records.

Jeff Rippe (copy)

Rippe

His total compensation, including pay, retirement and benefits such as phone and travel allowances, will be $371,623, the district said.

The board also extended the contract by one year. The three-year contract now will expire on June 30, 2025.

Board President Scott Eby said that over the last two years Rippe navigated the district through the pandemic "and he never shied away from being the front man for the district, taking every teacher's, every parent's call."

Rippe was "really available 24/7, and we appreciate his leadership."

Going forward, Eby said, Rippe will be working to implement the district's strategic plan.

One facet will be "building up the Frank Kumor Career Center," he said.

People are also reading…

The center offers alternative learning options for students who aren't on the traditional college path, he said.

The center, named after a longtime board member, offers various career and professional studies programs. The programs enhance high school students' education with real-life and relevant learning experiences in collaboration with local businesses, nonprofits and industry professionals.

Rippe was named Bellevue superintendent in 2016, replacing Frank Harwood, who took a job in Kansas.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert