The leader of the Bellevue Public Schools will receive a 2.8% raise following school board approval Monday.
Effective July 1, Superintendent Jeff Rippe's salary will increase from $257,439 to $264,647 for the 2023-24 school year, according to school board documents. The pay increase follows Rippe's
3.4% raise he received last year.
His total compensation will be $372,638, which includes $25,000 in stipends and $1,150 in membership dues, along with health care and retirement funds. Last year, Rippe's total compensation package was $371,623.
The board also extended the contract by one year. The three-year contract now will expire June 30, 2026.
Rippe was named Bellevue superintendent in 2016, replacing Frank Harwood, who took a job in Kansas.
