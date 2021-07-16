Bellevue University awarding scholarships to USL soccer players including Union Omaha

The United States Soccer League and Bellevue University entered into a multiyear partnership this week that will see the university grant full scholarships to some players.

Bellevue University will grant scholarships to each USL Championship and League One team annually to be awarded to a player to pursue their undergraduate or graduate degrees, according to a press release. For the first year, the USL, the USL Black Player’s Alliance and Bellevue University will also work to award a scholarship to a nonprofit that benefits minority youth.

The USL counts more than 125 clubs among its membership, including Union Omaha. Bellevue University’s partnership with USL is a larger scale version of the partnership the university had previously entered into with Union Omaha.

“So many of our players put their academic careers on hold to chase their dreams on the pitch, and at some point, they will need to start on a new path," said Josh Keller, USL senior vice president of corporate partnerships and development. "Bellevue University’s flexible environment will allow our players to get a jump start at preparing for life after soccer in an incredibly meaningful and impactful way."

The university will also offer tuition assistance to club and league employees as well as family members of staff, coaches and players.