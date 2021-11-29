Bennington administrator Terry Haack named Superintendent of the Year

After serving as superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools for 17 years, Terry Haack is receiving statewide recognition for his leadership of the fast-growing suburban school district.

Haack was recently named Superintendent of the Year by the Nebraska Association of School Administrators.

Recipients of the award, which has been given out annually since 1988, are selected by their peers, according to the association.

"Dr. Haack is a leader who cares deeply about the students, their families and the community as a whole,” said Dee Hoge, Bennington assistant superintendent. “He is a leader who gets the most from each person on his team. He has high expectations for each person and himself, while he supports each team member.”

As he continues his 18th academic year at Bennington, Haack said the work of being a superintendent can't be done without everyone else in the district.

"It's a nice honor, but I think just as much as anything, it's an honor for the school district," he said. "It highlights the fact that nobody wins the award alone, and it highlights the track that Bennington Public Schools is on."