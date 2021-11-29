Bennington administrator Terry Haack named Superintendent of the Year

After serving as superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools for 17 years, Terry Haack is receiving statewide recognition for his leadership of the fast-growing suburban school district.
Haack was recently named Superintendent of the Year by the Nebraska Association of School Administrators.
Recipients of the award, which has been given out annually since 1988, are selected by their peers, according to the association.
"Dr. Haack is a leader who cares deeply about the students, their families and the community as a whole,” said Dee Hoge, Bennington assistant superintendent. “He is a leader who gets the most from each person on his team. He has high expectations for each person and himself, while he supports each team member.”
As he continues his 18th academic year at Bennington, Haack said the work of being a superintendent can't be done without everyone else in the district.
"It's a nice honor, but I think just as much as anything, it's an honor for the school district," he said. "It highlights the fact that nobody wins the award alone, and it highlights the track that Bennington Public Schools is on."
Haack began his role in 2004 and has seen student enrollment climb from 598 students to more than 3,800. He's been involved in six bond issues since 2003 and is currently supervising the construction of a new elementary school and middle school.
The district has added several programs over the years, including advanced placement programs and elementary specialists.
"That to me is more important than the brick and mortar, because that education will stay with a kid way longer than a new classroom or cafeteria," Haack said.
Haack started his education career as a high school science teacher at South Page Schools in College Springs, Iowa. He then transitioned to a computer and biology teacher at Beatrice Public Schools, where he became assistant principal in 1989.
From there, Haack continued his career in administration, including a role as principal of Elkhorn High School from 1992 to 2004.
Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin, who was named Superintendent of the Year in 2020, said Haack has served the state and his community well.
"I can’t think of anybody more deserving of this award," Sutfin said. "In a time when we needed him most in our state, he stepped forward, as he’s always done, and led.”
The Nebraska Association of School Administrators is an organization under the Nebraska Council of School Administrators. Haack served on the council's executive board from 2001 to 2004, including his time as vice chair in 2003.