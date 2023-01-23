Bennington board picks Nebraska Association of School Boards for superintendent search

A local organization with several superintendent searches already under its belt this school year will be in charge of finding the next leader of the Bennington Public Schools.

During a Friday special meeting, the Bennington school board selected the Nebraska Association of School Boards to conduct its search for the price of $9,000.

The search follows Superintendent Terry Haack's December announcement that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

NASB estimates that it could find a new superintendent by March, said Shari Becker, director of NASB search services.

The organization, which has offered search services since 2005, recently has filled superintendent roles in the Grand Island (interim post), Osmond, Boone Central, Cambridge and Anselmo-Merna school districts. Last school year, NASB found superintendents for the North Platte and Kearney districts.

Becker said on Friday that the search timeline will start immediately with the launch of an online application. The application will get exposure from around the U.S. through superintendent search databases.

Becker said he hoped that by the end of January the board would be able to host a session to discuss candidate criteria and other search requirements.

Community input would come a couple of weeks later through electronic communication, open forums or both, depending on what the board decides. Select groups of staff, students, parents and community members also could be invited to be involved in each candidate's interview process.

Becker estimated the application deadline would be around Feb. 19, followed by another board session where members would select interview candidates.

The association usually will speak to 10 to 15 references for each applicant to determine each person's strengths and weaknesses before bringing them to the board, Becker said.

"After doing this for now 15 years, if somebody applies from a district, I typically know exactly who to call to find out exactly what I want to know, and people that will speak with me frankly about somebody," Becker said. "You might have an applicant that has something that would be an area of growth, but maybe that's something that you're willing to still consider the applicant for."

Interviews could be completed by early March. A superintendent should be chosen shortly after interviews are done, according to NASB's application.

"I think this is a reasonable timeline to be able to get everything done that needs to be done," Becker said.

NASB was one of four candidates the board considered. The others were McPherson & Jacobson from Omaha; EDWise, a firm from Alta, Iowa; and GR Recruiting from Council Bluffs.

In December, the association also applied to conduct the search for Nebraska's next education commissioner, but State Board of Education members chose McPherson & Jacobson.

One common strength NASB boasted and Bennington school board members agreed with was the association's constant work with school boards.

Besides conducting searches, NASB also trains school board members, advocates in government relations and consults with school districts around Nebraska.

"We do work with a lot of boards every year, so we've seen some of the challenges boards can have and have helped them work through that," Becker said.

