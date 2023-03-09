Aaron Plas, superintendent of Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus, will be the next leader of the Bennington school district this summer.

The Bennington school board announced on Thursday that members selected Plas to be Bennington's superintendent following two days of interviews with four candidates.

The finalists included Plas; Matt Blomenkamp, assistant superintendent at Bennington; Christopher Loofe, associate superintendent and director of finance at Kearney Public Schools; and Summer Stephens, superintendent of the Churchill County Schools District in Fallon, Nevada.

Plas has been Lakeview's superintendent since 2016. He previously served as an assistant principal and activities director for York Public Schools.

"I am excited to be part of Bennington Public Schools and the community," Plas said in a statement. "This is an amazing district and I can't wait to meet the staff, parents, students and community members. Together I look forward to sustaining and enhancing the excellence in Bennington Public Schools."

Plas will replace Terry Haack when he retires in June after leading the district for 19 years.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023