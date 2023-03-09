Aaron Plas, superintendent of Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus, will be the next leader of the Bennington school district this summer.
The Bennington school board announced on Thursday that members selected Plas to be Bennington's superintendent following
two days of interviews with four candidates.
The finalists included Plas; Matt Blomenkamp, assistant superintendent at Bennington; Christopher Loofe, associate superintendent and director of finance at Kearney Public Schools; and Summer Stephens, superintendent of the Churchill County Schools District in Fallon, Nevada.
Plas has been Lakeview's superintendent since 2016. He previously served as an assistant principal and activities director for York Public Schools.
"I am excited to be part of Bennington Public Schools and the community," Plas said in a statement. "This is an amazing district and I can't wait to meet the staff, parents, students and community members. Together I look forward to sustaining and enhancing the excellence in Bennington Public Schools."
Plas will replace Terry Haack when
he retires in June after leading the district for 19 years.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Nathaniel Ruleaux leads a community project called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. His son, Luca, 3, walks away after handing him a print to demonstrate with. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Chen, of Omaha, helps in a community project lead by artist Nathaniel Ruleaux called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South girls basketball starting five, from left, Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon and Lexi Finkenbiner. Photographed at Millard South High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The City of Omaha on Monday will start a $32 million, 18-month project to widen 168th Street between West Center Road and Q Street. This will include the widening of the bridge over Zorinsky Lake.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Migratory birds fly past the rising sun at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A Common Goldeneye lands at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.