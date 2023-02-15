The Bennington school district is inviting the public to offer input on its superintendent search Tuesday, about two weeks before candidate interviews are scheduled to occur.

Parents, students and community members can attend the session at 6 p.m. at the district office, located at 11620 N. 156th St., hosted by the Nebraska Association of School Boards, the firm conducting the search.

NASB also will be visiting with district administrators, along with certified and classified employees, during the day to gather feedback.

Shari Becker, director of NASB search services, told the school board during its meeting on Monday that people might feel they can speak more freely about the search if board members don't attend the public session.

The search, which launched last month, will find the replacement for Superintendent Terry Haack once he resigns at the end of the school year. Haack announced his resignation in December after leading the district for 19 years.

NASB staff estimated it could find the district's next superintendent by the end of March in a search that will cost the district about $9,000.

Becker also reviewed the rest of the search timeline at Monday's meeting, pointing out that the job application deadline is Feb. 25.

"We have been actively recruiting and have some very high quality applicants who are interested in the position," Becker said. "I don’t know if you will have a large group of applicants because there’s just not a lot of people applying for superintendent jobs, but you will still have some qualified people."

The school board will meet on March 1 to discuss the applicants before selecting finalists for interviews, which will be announced on March 2. Interviews are scheduled for March 6 and 8.

"Everything is done in open session as far as interviews, so anyone can come and listen to those and sit in the audience," Becker said.

