Bennington school board approves property purchases for 2 future schools

Bennington Public Schools has purchased property for two potential schools that could be included in a bond issue in November.

The school board approved the purchase of land for a future elementary school at 156th Street and Rainwood Road, located south of Bennington, during its July 11 meeting. The property cost about $1.7 million, which came from a 2020 bond issue that set aside about $8 million for land purchases.

On Monday, board members approved a purchase of 78 acres of farmland at 132nd Street and Rainwood Road, located southeast of Bennington, for a potential second high school. It will cost about $2.2 million and will also be paid for via the 2020 bond issue. The district hasn't purchased it yet, but is in agreement with the owner for an upcoming closing date, said Stacy Hawn, district spokeswoman.

Both schools could be part of a planned bond issue that will go before voters in November. The district is still gathering community feedback on the bond by distributing surveys and hosting information sessions.

Bennington parent Matt John attended a community session Tuesday and said he, along with some other parents, were concerned about the district's purchase of the property for the second high school.

The land, which is used for crops, sits just north of a closed landfill. The district hired Environmental Professionals Inc. to conduct an environmental survey of the land.

The Omaha area company conducted a "windshield and walking survey" on the property, where personnel either drove next to the land or walked through the property to conduct observations, according to the survey.

The company concluded the landfill poses minimal risk to the property. The landfill was closed in 1989 and a 3-foot clay closure cap was installed in 1990. In 1995, a landfill gas collection and control system was installed to control off-site gas migration and diffuse any odors.

According to the survey, it's still being monitored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

"Results indicated that some contamination has left the site to the southwest consistent with groundwater flow direction and that contamination levels have decreased over time," the survey said. "The NDEE maintains significant files of the facility and monitors all activities of Douglas County, owner of the facility, regarding the facility."

John said he's upset that the district didn't include the public before deciding a location for the second high school and believes officials should do more testing before deeming the property safe.

"Things thrown away 50-60 years ago were horrendous and not regulated like today," John said. "Even if someone says it is safe, common sense says you don't even risk it or take a chance. The environmental study was a walking study, so no samples were taken and it was up to the opinion of engineers."

According to a report from NDEE, the landfill accepted hazardous waste and mingled it with municipal solid waste from 1980 to 1983. The types of hazardous waste that were accepted included substances that were "ignitable, toxic, corrosive, halogenated solvents and sludges." The total amount of hazardous waste received before it was closed was about 248,596 cubic feet.

Hawn said the district worked with architects to do studies of different sites for the potential second high school.

"There are a lot of factors that go into it, some of it comes down to whether or not the owners of land are willing to sell," Hawn said. "We completely hear the concerns about the landfill and have only done phase one of the environmental study. We are open to completing another phase."

Hawn said school districts don't typically involve the public on potential land deals prior to the purchase. A business could learn that a school wants to a buy a property and will buy the land itself to sell it to the district at a higher rate.

"If you wait to purchase once a school is approved, it elongates the timeline of opening that school," Hawn said. "Then you are also trying to find the number of acres that you need for a school, which can be very difficult if you wait too long."

The district has until late August to collect feedback and decide what exactly will be included in the November bond issue.

If voters reject the bond issue in the upcoming election, the district will retain ownership of the properties but the new schools will not be built until funding is secured, likely through a future bond issue.

Members of the public can still offer their opinions at the last information session, which will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at Bennington High School, 16610 Bennington Road.