Four educators have been selected by the Bennington Public Schools board as finalists for the district's superintendent position.

Three candidates currently serve in leadership roles in Nebraska, while one is from Nevada.

Board members chose the finalists at a Wednesday night meeting and the district announced their names in a Thursday press release.

Matt Blomenkamp is the only candidate from the Bennington district. He currently serves as assistant superintendent of operations.

The board also selected Aaron Plas, superintendent of Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus; Christopher Loofe, associate superintendent and director of finance at Kearney Public Schools; and Summer Stephens, superintendent of Churchill County Schools District in Fallon, Nevada.

The superintendent search launched earlier this year following the announcement from Superintendent Terry Haack that he is retiring in May.

All candidates will be interviewed next week during public board meetings, which won't be streamed online, according to Stacy Hawn, a Bennington spokeswoman.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards will host the interviews. Blomenkamp will be interviewed at 5 p.m. Monday, followed by Stephens at 6:30 p.m.

Loofe will be interviewed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with Plas following at 6:30 p.m.

