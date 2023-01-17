Bennington school board to select superintendent search firm on Friday

The search for the Bennington Public Schools' next superintendent is off to a healthy start following a board meeting Monday.

The school board already is preparing to select a search firm to start the process. Members will interview two or three search firms at a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday before selecting the one the district will use.

The official launch of the search comes about a month after Superintendent Terry Haack announced his retirement, which will occur at the end of this school year. He's led the district for nearly 19 years.

The search firm finalists will be narrowed down from a pool of six applicants before Friday's meeting. Haack said after a company is selected, it would take about six to eight weeks before superintendent finalists would be chosen.

"There will be ample opportunity for public input, and as we move forward, it will be up to the board how they want to determine how to gather that input and how they would interview for their next leader of Bennington Public Schools," Haack told the board on Monday.

Bennington isn't the only district in the metro area searching for a new superintendent. The Omaha Public Schools will need to replace Superintendent Cheryl Logan, who plans to resign in June. The OPS board announced its request for search firm applications on Jan. 5.

The Ralston school district announced it had four finalists before selecting Jason Buckingham on Jan. 10 to replace Superintendent Mark Adler when he resigns in June.

In the Bennington search, the school board will look at the search firms' experience and success in their services for like-sized school districts; quality of previous projects; and ability to complete the work "quickly and efficiently."

Some members of the public said Monday that they want the school board to select a firm that closely aligns with Bennington's values and priorities.

"Using a local firm or at least a firm from within our state will help ensure that someone that fits Nebraska values is selected as our next superintendent," said Bennington parent Tracee Baker.

The board also presented the final evaluation for Haack during Monday's meeting.

The evaluation says that the board "generally agrees" Haack demonstrates strong performance in the areas of educational leadership, strategic planning and budget administration. The board also noted Haack still could improve in growing relationships with the board and the community.

"As Bennington continues to grow, it is essential to cultivate communication and feedback mechanisms that help key constituencies to be well-informed about district operations and strategic plans," the evaluation said.

