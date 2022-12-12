Bennington superintendent announces retirement after 19 years

Terry Haack is resigning as Bennington Public Schools’ superintendent after leading the district for nearly 19 years.

The school board approved his resignation at Monday’s meeting.

Haack said that he was thankful for his time in Bennington and that it wouldn’t have been successful without his staff, students and community partnerships.

“From the support staff to the teachers, to the outstanding administrators, what an excellent group to be a part of,” Haack said. “A team that singly focuses on kids.”

Haack started his education career as a high school science teacher at South Page Schools in College Springs, Iowa. He then transitioned to a computer and biology teacher at the Beatrice Public Schools, where he became assistant principal in 1989.

From there, Haack continued his career in administration, including a role as principal of Elkhorn High School from 1992 to 2004.

Haack began his role in 2004 and has seen student enrollment climb from 598 students to more than 4,000.

He’s been involved in five bond issues over the years, with most recent construction including a new elementary and middle school. He also spearheaded a $150 million bond issue that failed to pass in the November election.

Last year, he was named Superintendent of the Year by the Nebraska Association of School Administrators.

The board will start the process of selecting a search firm for Bennington’s next superintendent. District officials said a timeline will be shared with the public at a later date.

Haack said he will be available to help with selecting the district’s next superintendent to ensure a smooth transition.

Mark Byars, board president, thanked Haack for his service and said the district will celebrate him until his final school year ends.

“Educators have a unique opportunity and position to impact lives in a very special way,” Byars said. “You can look at test scores, buildings and all these things, but the mark of a leader is around the team that they built to accomplish a goal and a vision. And I give you high marks on that.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022