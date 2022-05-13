Bennington superintendent to receive 4% pay increase for 2022-23 school year

Terry Haack, superintendent of Bennington Public Schools, will be receiving a 4% raise for the 2022-23 school year.

School board members voted Monday to increase Haack’s base pay from $206,200 to $214,500.

Haack’s contract, which goes through the 2023-24 school year, was amended to include the pay change, $1,000 worth of additional leave days and a $600 annual cell phone stipend, according to district records. He will also be receiving $62,417 in benefits, for a total compensation package of $278,516.

The board considers a pay raise for the Bennington superintendent on an annual basis. Haack said on Monday that he appreciated the collaboration of the board, administration, staff and community for their teamwork in the last year.

"I, along with the administrative team, look forward to working with all stakeholders in this community to maintain our excellent system of education and strive for continued growth in the future," he said. "I would much rather be known for who I am as a person, what I stand for, not for what I am monetarily worth."

Haack's contract expires after the 2023-24 school year. If he were to leave in 2024, his contract also allows him to collect up to $67,650 for any unused leave.

The pay increase, along with the cell phone stipend, is a way to ensure competitive compensation, said board member Kara Neuverth.

"We talk about retaining educators, but our administrators and our superintendent (are) a huge deal and we want to keep you around," Neuverth said. "We talk about educators a lot but we need to think about administrators and our superintendent as well — we appreciate all you do."

Mark Byars, board president, said the district has also been working to retain staff, especially hourly employees. In February, Bennington gave all support staff an average of an almost 10% raise that will continue into the next school year.

"(This) is all in recognition of the fact that we had some real catching up that we needed to do," Byars said. "Retention was a focus and we understand that when those support positions don’t happen, it has a real impact in the classroom."

Hack has been the superintendent in Bennington for the better part of two decades. Last year, he was named Superintendent of the Year by the Nebraska Association of School Administrators.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.