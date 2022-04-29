Benson High student creating slasher horror film to be shot at former junior high school

Landon Fiscus’ 72-page slasher horror film script has been five years in the making, a product of an idea he came up with when he was 9 years old.

It’s filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, emotional plot twists and of course, some gore — all while telling the tale of surviving high school.

The 15-year-old Benson High School student is in the final months of pre-production work for his feature film, titled "F", which is scheduled to be shot at a closed junior high school in Nehawka, Nebraska.

Landon came up with the concept for "F" on the ride home after his first gig as an extra.

“When I turned nine, I was able to go on to a film set and it changed my life,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to do this for the rest of my life.’”

Landon said "F" shares the story of childhood friends who find themselves dealing with the woes of balancing life and high school.

“When life gets hard, you must stand strong with friends by your side,” Landon said. “Surviving life is hard, but (the characters) have to survive high school first. It’s definitely a slasher horror that offers a great story, with a definite wink to '80s and '90s films of the past.”

Fiscus has created multiple films varying in length and starring anywhere from a single person — himself — to about a dozen cast members. He works within his own production company, 1 Poe Productions.

His one-man show, titled “Focus”, was accepted into the 2021 Film Streams Local Filmmakers Showcase, which presents work from local filmmakers around Nebraska and Iowa.

Fiscus said there is a core cast of 12 to 15 people starring in “F”. He hopes to recruit 50-100 students around the Omaha metro, or even in the southeastern part of the state, to be extras or part of the crew.

One scene in particular — a rowdy pep rally — will need everyone they can get to make it look realistic.

Brandon Fiscus, Landon’s father, said filming will take place at the old junior high school that used to be a part of Conestoga Public Schools until it was shut down several years ago. Nehawka is a village about 35 miles south of Omaha.

A community member has since bought the building to turn it into a learning space for students and is allowing "F" to be filmed there. Landon said stepping into the building is like walking into a time machine, because everything inside looks like it’s stuck in the '90s.

Brandon Fiscus will help make the school come back to life as he's also a special effects artist and has a history in cinematography.

“The cool thing about it is we don't have to dress (the building) all up. We just get to dress up what we need to use and then make it look like a school,” Brandon Fiscus said.

It will take almost two weeks, over the course of several weekends, to complete the hour-long film.

Brandon Fiscus and his wife, Stacey, are committed to helping their son with production. They helped set up a fundraising campaign to help pay actors and to purchase real football jerseys or cheerleader uniforms with the film's mascot, the Timberwolves. People who sponsor “F” can get anything from a movie poster to their own role in the movie.

“It's definitely been a wild ride because for us it's just in typical teenage boy fashion. He never wants to do what his dad does. Well, he's doing exactly what his dad does — writing, making movies,” Stacey Fiscus said.

Maverick Knox, a Metro Community College adjunct film instructor, will direct the film while Landon produces it.

Knox has been working with the Fiscus family on several film projects, but this will be the first time he’s directed a film created by Landon. He said it will also be his first time directing a film that isn’t his own.

“Most people are like me — they want to do their own project because they don't want to have someone else directing it,” Knox said. “But when he offered, I said absolutely. I like doing this type of stuff for experience.”

Knox said his Metro students will also be helping with film production as part of their class. When the movie is done, he said there will be public screenings.

Landon said he's excited to finish his first feature film project, even though the experience has been scary and stressful at the same time.

“I've always been in an entertainment mindset. I've always wanted to make people smile,” Landon said. “So however, I can do that, whether it be through movies, drawings, which I do, and then just storytelling in general. It brings people together. And I think it's cool.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.