An industrial technology teacher at Benson High School who has fostered a flourishing mentorship program is receiving recognition for her work with Omaha Public Schools students.

Rhonda Sherman received an outstanding mentor award from the ACE Mentor Program of Greater Omaha during a surprise ceremony Wednesday. The organization also selected her as one of five teachers around the U.S. for its national mentorship award.

Sherman, an educator with 32 years under her belt, has been at Benson and with the ACE Mentor Program for four years. The nationwide program is used in almost 1,500 high schools and offers a free after-school program for students who want to pursue careers in architecture, construction and engineering.

Sherman helps manage the program and her student team, who are also coached by volunteer professionals from the building industry.

Jan Christensen, ACE program director, said Sherman was selected because she elevated the program "way more than we ever thought was possible" when she first came on board four years ago.

"As an educator working with a group of architecture, construction and engineering individuals, it's a pleasure for them to work with you," Christensen told Sherman. "What you do every day, not just for the ACE kids, but all the kids here, makes a difference."

Sherman said the ACE program gives students skills that they need for the rest of their lives. Besides doing hands-on learning about the industry, students learn how to build a resume and work directly with professionals before they graduate high school.

"(The program) challenged me to improve myself. I've sure learned a lot about architecture," she said. "I went to college for architecture in the beginning, and haven't really done a lot with it since — it brought me back to my roots."

A jury of mentors who previously received an outstanding award chose the five teachers around the U.S., which includes Sherman, to receive national recognition. Sherman received a $200 check along with her awards.

"I love my students. I love the staff," Sherman said. "I love helping kids find their path to college or for a career to a job. It's just what I like to do."

