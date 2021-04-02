Bison, wolverines, porcupines, owls: OPS announces names, mascots of new schools

The Omaha Public Schools has announced the proposed names for the district's two new high schools and two new elementary schools.
The proposed high school names are Buena Vista, at 60th and L Streets, and Westview, at 156th and Ida Streets. The elementary schools would be named Pine Elementary, at 10th and Pine Streets, and Forest Station Elementary, at Fort Crook and Childs Roads.
The proposed names, colors and mascots are slated to go before the OPS Board of Education at its Monday night meeting.
Buena Vista would be named to recognize the area's beautiful views and would add to the identity of South Omaha and the student population, the proposal said.
The school colors would be black, silver and burgundy. The school's mascot would be a bison, which district officials called a pragmatic, resourceful animal.
Westview High School, at 156th and Ida Streets, would be named to represent the view of west Omaha, officials said.
The school colors would be orange, black and royal blue. The school mascot would be a wolverine. The animals are symbols of fearlessness and courage, the proposal said, and are known to stick together and work in groups.
The name of Pine Elementary obviously comes from its location on Pine Street and, the district said, the large evergreen trees being preserved in the building process.
The school colors would be green, white and gray, and the school mascot would be a porcupine. While they might look fierce, district officials said, porcupines are curious and gentle-natured.
The school at Fort Crook and Childs Roads would be dubbed Forest Station Elementary School because of its close proximity to Fontenelle Forest and nearby trains.
School colors would be dark green, white and tan. The school's mascot would be an owl, a bird that represents wisdom, knowledge and "great thinkers," the proposal said.
