Bluestem Middle, the last of the new schools in OPS, is on schedule to open in August 2023

Brian Begley's days have been filled with construction meetings and candidate lists as his office sits empty, dusty and unfinished.

The Bluestem Middle School principal has been working since the summer to prepare for the school's opening in August 2023, nearly three years after construction began.

Because the school isn't complete, Begley works in an office at Buena Vista High School. He's currently in the process of trying to find staff, including about 30 certificated educators, to fill Bluestem.

The facility is the last of five new schools to be built from the Omaha Public Schools' $409.9 million bond issue, which was passed in 2018. Two elementary schools and two high schools opened to students this past August.

Begley, who recently retired from the Millard Public Schools after 30 years, said he couldn't turn down the "golden opportunity" of leading a new school.

"I've never really had the privilege to help lead the opening of a brand-new school like this one," Begley said. "I'm so excited for our Bluestem students and families. To be a part of this unique opportunity was something that I was absolutely drawn to."

Begley joined OPS officials Friday to detail construction updates during a tour of Bluestem Middle School, located at 42nd and Y Streets.

Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer, said the school is about a month away from being substantially complete, which means staff and furniture can start to move in.

The majority of construction that's left is on the first floor, while the second and third floors are mostly finished, Wakefield said.

The $50 million, 180,000-square-foot facility will welcome about 650 six and seventh grade students next year. It has the capacity for 1,000 students and will welcome eighth graders in 2024.

"We also have a full-size, top-loading gym, which is a very exciting feature for this building," Wakefield said. "In general, we took features from our high schools and features from our elementary schools and kind of combined them together to build that perfect transition between elementary and high school."

Bluestem will have learning spaces geared toward career fields, science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Hallways are lined with textured walls and cool-toned colors and are wide enough to house common areas for teacher collaboration.

Begley said the crown jewel of the school is its library — an open space with high ceilings and lined with windows that look out at the front of the property.

"There'll be a lot of high-quality learning that happens in here," Begley said. "We have very high expectations for our students and their achievement, their behavior. This is going to be a really vibrant, important part of their learning process."

The school, home of the Meadowlarks, will help relieve enrollment and space issues at Bryan and Norris Middle Schools.

Students from Gateway and Indian Hill Elementary Schools and the majority of students from Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary also will be assigned to the new Bluestem.

Wakefield said the 2018 bond issue told a story of needing classroom space, especially in South Omaha, where four of the five new schools are located.

"This gives our students not only state-of-the-art facilities, but also gives our students real classrooms, not those portable classrooms that are outside the building," Wakefield said.

After Bluestem is complete, most of the projects for the 2018 bond issue will be, too, Wakefield said. The district's last major project includes renovation at Spring Lake Elementary in South Omaha.

OPS is hosting family tours of the middle school on Jan. 14. Officials will send messages in the coming weeks to neighboring families to sign up for the tours, but people also can look to the district's website for updates.

