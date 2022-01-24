Bob Whitehouse, former OPS educator and NU regent, dies at 77

Whether at the middle school, high school or university level, lifelong educator and former NU Regent Robert Whitehouse kept the needs of students foremost in mind.

Those who knew him describe a man who was calm, generous and capable of seeing the big picture.

“That was just the way he was,” said his wife of 37 years, Kim Whitehouse. “He loved to give to others. He was constantly giving. ... (He) was the type of person who never met a stranger."

Whitehouse died of pancreatic cancer Saturday at age 77.

A Kearney State College athlete and graduate, Whitehouse spent 47 years in the Omaha Public Schools — as a teacher and coach at Central High School and later as an administrator at Bryan High School, Bryan Middle School and Omaha South High School.

Bryan Dunne, now executive director of information management services at OPS, remembers his days as a Bryan Middle School student and an instance when then-Principal Whitehouse counseled a student who had shoved ice cream in another's face.

Rather than yell or punish the student, Dunne said Whitehouse described how a similar action led to a fight.