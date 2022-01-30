Boy's disappearance drives plan to install cameras at Papillion La Vista elementaries

"They heard from parents and staff and law enforcement at that particular time that you really should have cameras in your schools," said Brett Richards, the school district's assistant superintendent for business services.

If school board members authorize the purchase, officials aim to award a contract in March and complete the installation by the end of the year, with most work done over the summer.

Federal COVID-19 relief money would cover $500,000 of the cost, with the rest coming from the district.

Over several years, the district has been renovating the entrances of its elementary schools to make them more secure, installing buzz-in doors and vestibules. But those upgrades do not include cameras for monitoring the building and grounds. The district's middle and high schools already have cameras.

Officials say the cameras will improve control and monitoring of who is coming and going from buildings, reduce crime and vandalism and discourage bullying and other behavior problems.