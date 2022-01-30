Boy's disappearance drives plan to install cameras at Papillion La Vista elementaries

The disappearance of a La Vista student last spring is driving a plan to install surveillance cameras at 16 elementary schools in Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
Under the district's estimated $900,000 project, cameras would be installed to capture video both inside and outside the schools. The cameras would watch entrances and exits, driveways, drop-off and pick-up areas, playgrounds, the office area, cafeterias and high-traffic corridors.
The autistic student, Ryan Larsen, slipped out of La Vista West Elementary School May 17 at midday and disappeared. He is 12 now and still missing.
His disappearance triggered a massive search effort that included hundreds of civilian volunteers and law enforcement and search and rescue teams from several metro area departments, as well as assistance from the FBI.
The investigation remains open, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said.
"He's still missing, and our hope is to find him," Lausten said.
District officials said Ryan's disappearance prompted the push to improve surveillance at the schools.
"They heard from parents and staff and law enforcement at that particular time that you really should have cameras in your schools," said Brett Richards, the school district's assistant superintendent for business services.
If school board members authorize the purchase, officials aim to award a contract in March and complete the installation by the end of the year, with most work done over the summer.
Federal COVID-19 relief money would cover $500,000 of the cost, with the rest coming from the district.
Over several years, the district has been renovating the entrances of its elementary schools to make them more secure, installing buzz-in doors and vestibules. But those upgrades do not include cameras for monitoring the building and grounds. The district's middle and high schools already have cameras.
Officials say the cameras will improve control and monitoring of who is coming and going from buildings, reduce crime and vandalism and discourage bullying and other behavior problems.
The cameras would also aid in contact-tracing of COVID-19 cases and allow for real-time collaboration with law enforcement during emergencies, Richards said.
The cameras wouldn't necessarily be monitored all day, but school and police officials could review the recorded video when needed, he said.
"They can be helpful to piece together things, whether it's a bullying situation or vandalism outside," he said.
Lausten said he's glad district officials are considering the plan.
"I don't think you can comprehend the value of video until you do an investigation, and you have it, whether it's body-cam video from a police officer or video from a building," he said.
Lausten said the investigation into Ryan's disappearance is "wide ranging," and police don't know if foul play is involved.
The case is still active, and as recently as last week, police re-checked a wooded area of Sarpy County, he said.
"But the longer this goes without finding him, the harder it gets," Lausten said.
People with information on his disappearance can call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers, 402-592-7867 (STOP).
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077