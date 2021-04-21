Boys Town announces plans to build $30 million, three-story education center

Boys Town officials said Wednesday that a three-story, $30 million education center will be built on campus.
Demolition of the current Boys Town high school will begin immediately to make way for the 110,000-square-foot facility. The new building is expected to open in August 2023 and will bring all approximately 350 students on campus under one roof.
“This new education center will help Boys Town continue to provide a safe and inspiring learning experience for our students,” said the Rev. Steven Boes, Boys Town's national executive director. “We continue to make improvements on our campus as the needs of our children change."
More than 80% of students who arrive at Boys Town have significant academic deficiencies or behavioral challenges, a Boys Town spokeswoman said. Yet 97% graduate from high school or continue their education after leaving Boys Town.
Boys Town Schools Superintendent Robert Reznicek said the original Boys Town High School, built in 1948, was in dire need of updating. Students will be dispersed into other facilities, including the Wegner School buildings, until the education center opens.
“The needs of kids have changed since it was first built, and the new building will help provide a more modern facility to enhance the education of students on campus,” Reznicek said.
Boys Town is asking the community for help in raising money, and several donors already have pledged their support. The name of the new facility will be announced later.
The village of Boys Town, also known as "Father Flanagan's Boys' Home," was founded by the Rev. Edward J. Flanagan in 1917. It is dedicated to the care, treatment, and education of at-risk children.
Photos: Boys Town through the years
1917
1917
1926
1927
1935
1936
1937
1938
1938
1940
1948
1949
1949
1950s
1953
1956
1964
1972
1983
1989
Boy scouts
Boys Town's first location
Boys Town's first location
Boys Town's first location
Boys Town's first location
Flanagan house
George Romney
Joe Marsh
Monsignor Wegnar and George Romney
Parade
Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney
