Boys Town announces plans to build $30 million, three-story education center

Boys Town officials said Wednesday that a three-story, $30 million education center will be built on campus.

Demolition of the current Boys Town high school will begin immediately to make way for the 110,000-square-foot facility. The new building is expected to open in August 2023 and will bring all approximately 350 students on campus under one roof.

“This new education center will help Boys Town continue to provide a safe and inspiring learning experience for our students,” said the Rev. Steven Boes, Boys Town's national executive director. “We continue to make improvements on our campus as the needs of our children change."

More than 80% of students who arrive at Boys Town have significant academic deficiencies or behavioral challenges, a Boys Town spokeswoman said. Yet 97% graduate from high school or continue their education after leaving Boys Town.

Boys Town Schools Superintendent Robert Reznicek said the original Boys Town High School, built in 1948, was in dire need of updating. Students will be dispersed into other facilities, including the Wegner School buildings, until the education center opens.