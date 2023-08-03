There was an excited buzz among the crowd of hundreds gathered in front of the new Boys Town Education Center.

Thursday's celebration marked the opening of the three-story, 110,000-square-foot facility, which will house all Boys Town students in grades 4-12.

The new school was built to fulfill the growing needs of current and future students as the former building was more than 70 years old, said Rev. Steven Boes, Boys Town’s national executive director.

Boes said when Boys Town hosted a groundbreaking ceremony two years ago, he overheard a conversation between two students that is a perfect description of why the new school was built.

"One of the kids was talking to another kid and said, 'I wonder why they are doing this all for us?' The other kid said, 'I think it's because they think we're worth it,'" Boes said. "All of you kids out there: I think you're worth it."

While the building will open with approximately 350 students this month, it can hold up to 600. The majority of the $46 million cost of the facility was funded by private donors and a state grant, according to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Senior Jafar Liebers, who was elected mayor of the Village of Boys Town earlier this year, said students didn't just watch on the sidelines as the school was built. The project's architect, DLR Group in Omaha, recruited students to help with the design of the building.

"It's been really special to be included in the process from the beginning," Liebers said. "It means a whole lot that so many people care about us. We are actually excited for the first day of school this year."

Students designed the back of a large concrete mural outside of the school. While it's still unfinished, it will eventually feature a scene of students who attend the school, including Liebers himself.

The front of the mural includes the face of Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, who founded Boys Town to offer care, treatment and education to at-risk children. More than 80% of students that arrive at Boys Town have significant academic deficiencies or behavioral challenges, according to the school. Roughly 97% graduate from high school or continue their education after leaving Boys Town.

Inside the school, the blue color of Boys Town is reflected throughout the hallways and classrooms, from the flecks of color in the floor to the cushioned seating in common areas. Students designed the teal and gray tile designs that decorate the walls and a vibrant 3D butterfly display above the media center.

The building also has more science labs than the former school and a spirit hall that is a quiet place for students or teachers to sit, surrounded by high ceilings and large windows. Liebers said it even faces east, toward the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, so Muslim students can use it as a place to pray during the school day.

The high school is separated from the middle school and elementary levels, Liebers said. Classrooms feature modern furniture and even different light settings to optimize learning: an energized setting is bright and helps sleepy students while a reading setting is dimmer and more yellow.

Lindsay Meier, Boys Town superintendent, said each facet of the building was carefully designed to create a safe and positive learning environment.

"Most importantly, our new education center is an investment in the future of our Boystown kids, and serves as a legacy to Father Flanagan's vision and belief that all children deserve the chance to learn and to grow to their fullest potential in body, mind and spirit," Meier said. "Our new education center was truly built for the future."

