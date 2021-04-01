Bryan High officials announce mascot switch from 'Bears' to 'Panda Bears' on April 1

“The timing this time around was perfect to bring joy and laughter to students, staff and our community,” Ortega said.

Pierson sent a message to Wennstedt on Monday, saying they should try out the panda joke this year. They got to work writing testimonials for a handful of staff members and Photoshopping panda logos onto masks and T-shirts.

They altered an image of Ortega to show him wearing a panda suit. (To be clear, Ortega said he does not own a panda suit and does not intend to buy one.)

“I want to welcome you to panda bear country,” Ortega’s testimonial said. “I also want to introduce you to our new mascot Bamboo!”

Bamboo, Ortega’s post said, would be at all school functions, spreading “panda spirit” across the city. (Even though Bryan is in OPS, it’s within Bellevue city limits at 4705 Giles Road.)

Wennstedt mocked up some athletic gear, including a football helmet that featured a fuzzy panda logo. They also added the panda logo to photos of signs, walls and athletic fields at the school. To emphasize the move, the change was read as an announcement before classes Thursday morning.

The entire project was done without spending a dime, Wennstedt said.