Bryan High officials announce mascot switch from 'Bears' to 'Panda Bears' on April 1

After more than 50 years as the Bryan High School Bears, administrators at the school on Thursday clarified just what kind of bear represents the school.
They opted for the panda.
After much “soul searching,” a school press release said, Bryan administrators settled on switching the mascot to panda bears. The change, school officials said, would include swapping the school colors from green and gold to black and white.
“We welcome everyone to Panda Bear Country,” the release said.
Some students, staff and alums at the Omaha Public Schools high school fell into the April Fools’ Day trap. But others quickly realized it was a prank.
Either way, it led to laughs, said Principal Rony Ortega.
“We put a lot of smiles on people’s faces today. Mission accomplished from Bryan High School,” Ortega said.
Posts on Facebook and Twitter showed teachers and staff donning panda-branded gear, and all posts used the hashtag “PandaPower.”
Social studies teachers Matt Pierson and Nick Wennstedt originally planned to pull off the joke last year. But the timing didn’t feel right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They decided to give it a go this year, and Ortega was on board right away.
“The timing this time around was perfect to bring joy and laughter to students, staff and our community,” Ortega said.
Pierson sent a message to Wennstedt on Monday, saying they should try out the panda joke this year. They got to work writing testimonials for a handful of staff members and Photoshopping panda logos onto masks and T-shirts.
They altered an image of Ortega to show him wearing a panda suit. (To be clear, Ortega said he does not own a panda suit and does not intend to buy one.)
“I want to welcome you to panda bear country,” Ortega’s testimonial said. “I also want to introduce you to our new mascot Bamboo!”
Bamboo, Ortega’s post said, would be at all school functions, spreading “panda spirit” across the city. (Even though Bryan is in OPS, it’s within Bellevue city limits at 4705 Giles Road.)
Wennstedt mocked up some athletic gear, including a football helmet that featured a fuzzy panda logo. They also added the panda logo to photos of signs, walls and athletic fields at the school. To emphasize the move, the change was read as an announcement before classes Thursday morning.
The entire project was done without spending a dime, Wennstedt said.
Here are some updates to our facilities that we will be making for 2021-2022. #PandaPower #WeAreBryan pic.twitter.com/wIi6i4kztG— Bryan High School (@OPS_BryanHigh) April 1, 2021
Ortega said the Facebook posts had reached nearly 32,000 people. At midday, he had heard from district officials, community members and alumni who got a kick out of the fake branding change.
The posts on Facebook and Twitter generated plenty of comments and replies.
One Facebook user commented: “I know it’s a joke, but I kinda like it.” Others shared GIFs from “Kung Fu Panda.”
Teachers reached out to Pierson, saying it was just the laugh that they needed today. He and Wennstedt were happy to deliver, especially after a rough year for educators during the pandemic.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100,