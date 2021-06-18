Buffett Institute denies promoting critical race theory in webinars for early childhood teachers

Husband told webinar attendees that anti-racist education is needed because teachers can act in a biased or racist way, even without knowing it, and because curriculum is often Euro-centric or "whitewashed," minimizing the history, experience and voices of people of color.

"A lot of what's taught in school is male, pale and stale, meaning it's always about old White men, White men who are passed away, and White men who we have very little contact with," he said.

Husband said that hopefully schools can create students "who will go out and become anti-racist agents."​

He said anti-racists are fighting against White supremacy and whiteness, which he defined as the notion that White is the default culture.

Teachers need to move away from being colorblind and become "color-conscious," he said. People are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem, one slide said.

Alexa Yunes-Koch demonstrated outside the meeting in support of anti-racist education. She said she was with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Racial Justice Alliance, a student organization.

She said people who oppose critical race theory don't know what it is.