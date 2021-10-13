Buffett Magnet Middle School's Lee Perez hopes to inspire others to become teachers

Perez will participate in the National Teacher of the Year competition later this year.

Teachers apply for the award, submit examples of lesson plans and secure letters of support. A panel of Nebraska educators selected Perez for the award, which recognizes classroom teachers who are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, skilled and who have the ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

Other finalists for the award this year include Mikayla Bruner of Westside Middle School, Abby Jones of Gibbon High School in Gibbon and Kim Pickering of Lincoln High School in Lincoln.

Perez teaches his students content and language but also how to navigate the school system and culture in the United States.

Perez's father's family immigrated to the United States from northern Mexico and were migrant field workers who eventually settled in Nebraska.

"Growing up, the immigration road here wasn't easy, but it definitely paid off," Perez said.

His family's own immigration story allows Perez to empathize with his students, many of whom have come from trauma, war, famine or political destabilization.