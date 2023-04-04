Buffett Middle School was placed under a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports that a student allegedly had a weapon at the school, according to the Omaha Public Schools.

The lockdown was issued at 1:45 p.m., after which the school's resource officer quickly located the student and reportedly found an airsoft gun, according to a letter sent to families by Buffett Principal Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek.

The lockdown lasted 10 minutes, according to the letter, and no students or staff members were injured.

The school is working with its school resource officer, the school district and law enforcement to investigate the incident, and is working with the family of the student involved to take "appropriate disciplinary action," the letter said.

"We are grateful to the students who reported their concerns to administration," Clark-Kaczmarek said in the letter. "The safety of students and staff is our top priority."

