Papillion La Vista Community Schools board members are eyeing May 9 for a $129.9 million bond election that would pay for a new elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety and security at existing schools.

Among the safety improvements would be installing bulletproof film at school entrances.

“It’s a bit sad that we need to be thinking about bulletproof film at front entryways, but that is the world we’re living in,” Superintendent Andy Rikli said.

There’s nothing in the bond proposal about a third high school, construction of which may still be a decade away, Rikli said.

The bond proceeds would buy ground for a fourth middle school and another elementary school, and it would address a long-running dispute over an athletic facility. It would add new space and improve the auditoriums at each of the district’s two high schools.

Board members are slated to vote Monday night on a resolution to set the mail-in election.

Because debt from a previous bond issue is coming off the books, district officials say the new bond issue would not require a tax levy increase.

The bulk of the spending, $56.9 million, would go for improvements at the elementary schools, including for safety and security and for food preparation.

The new elementary school would be built at 99th and Prospect Streets. It would relieve enrollment pressure on Prairie Queen Elementary and cost an estimated $27.1 million.

The auditoriums at each high school would be renovated. The money would also renovate high school baseball and softball fields.

At Papillion and La Vista middle schools, the science classrooms would be renovated.

District officials have included money to address a complaint of unequal athletic and activities spaces at the district’s two high schools.

Officials have faced some criticism over an athletic and activity space the district built at Papillion La Vista South High School with a 2018 bond issue.

The other high school, Papillion La Vista High, has no comparable space.

The project list for the proposed bond issue would add a similar space at that school.

The new 6,500-square-foot space would have artificial turf and an 18-foot-high ceiling, the same as at the other school. The turf would be of equal size to the one at Papillion La Vista South, which is 25 yards long with hash marks, officials said.

A high ceiling would accommodate students tossing footballs as well as color guard flags, just like at South.

The Papillion La Vista South space stirred up controversy when it was described during an equipment fundraising campaign as the Titan Performance Center.

Rikli said a third high school is not needed yet. A 2018 bond issue added classroom space to both high schools, and the schools can absorb enrollment increases for a while.

The district owns an 87-acre parcel of land about ¾ of a mile south of Shadow Lake Towne Center, the future home of a third high school.

“I think we’re all taking a wait-and-see approach on enrollment growth,” he said.

The district saw a slight dip in enrollment during the pandemic as some kids were home-schooled or enrolled in private and parochial schools, he said. Since then, he said, the district’s enrollment has stabilized and increased modestly.

“We don’t want to build a $100, $120 million high school until we absolutely need it,” he said. “The two additions that we recently built at both Monarch and Titan (high schools) as part of the 2018 bond should buy us minimally another five, very likely 10, years.”

