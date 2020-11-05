Burke High to go fully remote for two weeks, offer COVID testing to all staff

Burke High School is moving to fully remote learning and will do so through Nov. 20.

The move, announced in an email to parents Thursday, comes after four additional students or staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Burke High currently has 12 active cases among students and staff who had been at the school, with additional staff quarantined due to exposure in the community, according to an email signed by Principal Darren Rasmussen.

The all-remote learning begins Monday; there are no classes scheduled for Friday. There will be no in-person activities or athletics available while students learn remotely.

Burke High staff will be offered COVID-19 testing on Friday.

The moves come after Nebraska's second straight record week for coronavirus deaths.

"Though we have many layers of precautions in place to limit spread, adding staff testing on Friday, remote learning through Nov. 20 and time for an especially thorough disinfecting of our school will enhance protections for students and staff," Rasmussen said in the email.