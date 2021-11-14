Burned out and stressed, Nebraska teachers exiting classroom, starting new careers

Royers bounced from student to student, trying to help them. When students are in different places academically, teachers must work with them one on one to help each student make progress. In previous years, that might have meant directly working with three or four students. This year, it could mean half the classroom.

He also found that teachers had fewer chances to turn things over to students and let them work alone.

Skill sets that teachers counted on students having in previous years just aren't there, and it's making this school year especially challenging. For example, Royers said students who are returning to school after doing remote learning don't have the social skills they would have learned at school.

Jared Wagenknecht, president of the Papillion La Vista Education Association, said educators are telling him how overwhelmed they feel by the number of students in need of significant social, emotional and mental support over the last few years. He said the sheer volume of students "with significant mental health needs has become daunting."

Counselors and other mental health professionals are working hard to address the issue, Wagenknecht said, but the number of staff available to help with students is not keeping pace with demand.