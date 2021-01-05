 Skip to main content
By adding an S, OPS school board member corrects decades-long typo in her name
OPS board member Kimara Snipes speaks during an OPS school board meeting in August. She has corrected the spelling of her last name from Snipe to Snipes to match the spelling used by her extended family. 

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

The new S at the end of Kimara Snipes' name is not a typo.

It does, however, fix a typo made decades ago on her father's birth certificate. 

Snipes, a member of the Omaha Public Schools board who is running to be Omaha's mayor, recently went through the court process to have her name changed from Snipe to Snipes. She did it, she said, in order to have the same last name as her extended family. 

Joseph Snipes Sr. was her grandfather. And Joseph Snipes Jr. was her father. But when Snipes' father went to join the U.S. military, he discovered "Snipe" was written on his birth certificate.

Snipe never added the S to his name, his daughter said. And the last name sans the S was given to his daughter. 

Snipes said she had been thinking for a long time about changing her last name so it matched the rest of her family. She filed paperwork to make it happen in September. 

A judge made it official Monday.

Monday night, Snipes attended the first OPS board meeting of the year and sat in front of an updated nameplate.

Snipes, whose father died in 2015, said she hopes to add an S to her father's tombstone to fix his name as well. 

Names are important, Snipes said. They go down in history.

"And they should be correct," she said.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

