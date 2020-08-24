Campus COVID-19 cases bubble up as college starts — 40 new cases at Creighton, 111 at Iowa

Creighton University disclosed Monday that it had 40 new coronavirus cases and the University of Iowa reported a whopping 111 as campuses opened throughout the region.

Although there appears to be no common reporting procedure and some colleges use different timelines, the start of a new semester clearly triggered new cases at numerous colleges. Creighton’s figures were for the week ending Aug. 22 and Iowa said its were for the week beginning Aug. 18.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported “fewer than 25,” the University of Nebraska at Omaha five from Aug. 9 to 21 and Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, recorded nine “active” cases.

University administrators have said they are eager to hold classes in person because students prefer the on-campus experience to the online classes most colleges used when the coronavirus outbreak intensified in March.

But the University of Notre Dame in Indiana has moved to online classes for at least two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak. The University of North Carolina has reversed plans because of COVID-19 numbers and will go to remote classes again.