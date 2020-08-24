Campus COVID-19 cases bubble up as college starts — 40 new cases at Creighton, 111 at Iowa

Creighton University disclosed Monday that it had 40 new coronavirus cases and the University of Iowa reported a whopping 111 as campuses opened throughout the region.
Although there appears to be no common reporting procedure and some colleges use different timelines, the start of a new semester clearly triggered new cases at numerous colleges. Creighton’s figures were for the week ending Aug. 22 and Iowa said its were for the week beginning Aug. 18.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported “fewer than 25,” the University of Nebraska at Omaha five from Aug. 9 to 21 and Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, recorded nine “active” cases.
University administrators have said they are eager to hold classes in person because students prefer the on-campus experience to the online classes most colleges used when the coronavirus outbreak intensified in March.
But the University of Notre Dame in Indiana has moved to online classes for at least two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak. The University of North Carolina has reversed plans because of COVID-19 numbers and will go to remote classes again.
Midlands colleges for the most part said there is no single number of cases that would compel them to shift to online classes. They said they would alter plans in consultation with local and state health recommendations, by considering testing availability, campus staffing and other factors.
UNL announced its numbers Sunday on social media and on a website set up for updates, covid19.unl.edu. UNL reported that it had a small cluster of cases at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority (one confirmed positive and four self-reported cases). The university reported it had “fewer than 25 confirmed cases” overall since Aug. 12.
Nebraska Wesleyan University reported 13 cases from Aug. 17to 23, Doane University reported three from Aug. 13 to 21 and Hastings College had seven people awaiting test results.
At Creighton, only two of the 40 cases involved employees. At Iowa, only four of the cases involved employees.
Some colleges, such as Bellevue University and Midland University, hadn’t decided on their reporting processes Monday.
