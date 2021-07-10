Central Community College students can now complete nursing degree through UNMC

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Central Community College have entered into an agreement allowing CCC's two-year registered nursing graduates to complete a four-year bachelor of nursing degree through UNMC.

Through the agreement, announced Friday, nursing students will be able to earn their UNMC bachelor’s degree remotely. Central Community College teaches nursing courses at its Grand Island and Columbus campuses, as well as at its facility in Kearney.

Courses will be available on demand at any time to best fit a student’s schedule. All courses, which will begin this fall, are offered in 16-week and eight-week sessions.

All clinical requirements may be satisfied in the student’s local community or one nearby. UNMC has relationships with more than 100 health care institutions across Nebraska and in select other states.

“The ability of our nursing students to be able to not only stay in the community, but to keep working in our hospitals and nursing homes is so critical,” said CCC President Matt Gotschall.

Under the agreement, UNMC will recruit and admit students to the program and offer advising and send instructors to CCC for on-site facilitation.