Central High teacher one of 30 U.S. educators to receive national music award

A Central High School teacher was one of 30 educators from across the U.S., and the only one in Nebraska, to receive an award from the Country Music Association Foundation earlier this month.

Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday that Sara Cowan received the award, along with a $5,000 prize. Cowan can use $2,500 to invest in her classroom and $2,500 as a personal stipend, according to a district media release.

The CMA Foundation is the national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. The foundation created the Music Teachers of Excellence program in 2016 to recognize the best music teachers from Nashville and around the U.S.

Cowan was selected for her dedication to bringing a quality music program to her students. She will join other honorees at an awards ceremony on Oct. 19.

Cowan, a Central High alum, has taught at the school for 10 years. She said she enjoys seeing growth and transformation in students over time.

She said students build music skills in her class, but they also work on communicating, conveying emotions, relying on one another and connecting to many different cultures and time periods.

"Year after year, my students impress me with how they rise to these challenges and engage with music, audiences and each other in deep and meaningful ways,” Cowan said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.