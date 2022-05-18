Central High teacher one of 30 U.S. educators to receive national music award

A Central High School teacher was one of 30 educators from across the U.S., and the only one in Nebraska, to receive an award from the Country Music Association Foundation earlier this month.
Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday that Sara Cowan received the award, along with a $5,000 prize. Cowan can use $2,500 to invest in her classroom and $2,500 as a personal stipend, according to a district media release.
The CMA Foundation is the national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. The foundation created the Music Teachers of Excellence program in 2016 to recognize the best music teachers from Nashville and around the U.S.
Cowan was selected for her dedication to bringing a quality music program to her students. She will join other honorees at an awards ceremony on Oct. 19.
Cowan, a Central High alum, has taught at the school for 10 years. She said she enjoys seeing growth and transformation in students over time.
People are also reading…
She said students build music skills in her class, but they also work on communicating, conveying emotions, relying on one another and connecting to many different cultures and time periods.
"Year after year, my students impress me with how they rise to these challenges and engage with music, audiences and each other in deep and meaningful ways,” Cowan said.
Meet the 2022 World-Herald Scholars
The World-Herald's annual Academic Program honors students from across Nebraska. This year we received 650 nominations. Find out more about the scholars who received recognition.
Getting top grades and into the college of your choice can be hard work. But having achieved that, the members of The World-Herald’s 2022 All State Academic Team are ready for their next challenge.
Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Metro Academic Team.
Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Eastern Academic Team.
Meet the students who were selected for our 2022 All West-Central Academic Team.
The 578 Nebraska high school seniors listed here were nominated to The World-Herald All Academic Program and earned honorable mention recognition.
The judges for our annual academic program have a difficult task. They're faced with hundreds of students with impressive test scores, high grades, major accomplishments and strong leadership.