Chancellor Joanne Li to spend first 100 days learning culture, touting achievements of UNO

Finances nearly kept Li from finishing her first semester. She relied on a gift from a friend to cover tuition.

“I was lucky,” she said.

Li empathizes with students who are not financially fortunate. As she earned her doctorate from FSU in 1997 and subsequently climbed the leadership ranks at other universities, she always has sought to work with students to ensure that they remain on track. That included working one-on-one with students to help them find ways to pay for each class.

“This kind of incentive actually promotes very good stewardship,” Li said. “It causes students to think, ‘Someone invested in me. Someone wants me to be successful. I am going to come back, and I am going to finish college.’ Through that kind of high-tech and high-touch (approach), we're able to help a lot of students.”

That approach helped dramatically improve the graduation rate at Florida International University’s College of Business, where Li served as dean. In 2017, her first year, the business school’s graduation rate was 29% — a figure Li said was normal for a professional school.

This past academic year, the graduation rate was 71%.

“We weren’t going to settle for normal," she said. "We set out to do great things.”