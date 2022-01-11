Check out five new schools opening in OPS in 2022 and 2023

District officials said Forest Station will relieve pressure at other nearby OPS elementary schools that are close to or over capacity.

Forest Station will pull students from both Chandler View and Gomez Heritage Elementary Schools. Students entering the sixth grade will be assigned to R.M. Marrs Middle School.

The 80,000-square-foot building features several spaces that have a practical function such as the learning stairs, which is a large stairway that can also serve as an alternative classroom location. The school also has a stage in its gym and a storm shelter.

Shelly Burghardt will be the principal of Forest Station, home of the Owls. She is currently the principal at Hartman Elementary School.

Pine Elementary

Pine Elementary, located at 10th and Pine Streets in southeast Omaha, is 84% finished with a projected completion date of May 31, according to district documents. The $18.6 million construction project began in July 2020.

While the flooring should be done by the end of January, contractors still need to work on the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, along with the gym and sidewalks on the east side of the school.