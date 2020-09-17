Children's Hospital, TestNebraska offer mobile coronavirus testing at schools, day cares

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With school back in session, TestNebraska and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center will offer expanded COVID-19 testing for infants, children and teens.

Omaha-based Children’s Hospital will be ready to deploy teams of pediatric health care workers, including nurses and respiratory therapists, to schools, child care centers or other educational facilities that report elevated numbers of coronavirus cases or kids and staff experiencing symptoms.

The teams, which are prepared to travel as far as 200 miles outside Omaha within 24 hours’ notice, will be able to test students, teachers and other staff.

“We are very pleased that the partnership has created this opportunity for expanded testing because we want to use every resource possible to keep our children safe here in Nebraska,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer.